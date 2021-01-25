Left Menu
Italy reports 420 new coronavirus deaths, 8,561 cases

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 21:45 IST
Italy reports 420 new coronavirus deaths, 8,561 cases
Italy reported 420 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, up from 299 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 8,561 from 11,629.

Italy has now registered 85,881 deaths linked to COVID-19 since last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.475 million cases.

