Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to create private-public bio-defence preparedness plan

The European Union will seek to create a bio-defence preparedness programme in the form of a public-private partnership, to prepare against the next big health crisis, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 15:55 IST
EU to create private-public bio-defence preparedness plan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union will seek to create a bio-defence preparedness programme in the form of a public-private partnership, to prepare against the next big health crisis, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said. The 27-nation bloc, like the rest of the world, is struggling to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic that has already killed tens of thousands and prompted economic lockdowns across Europe causing a deep recession.

"Europe will propose to create a bio-defence preparedness programme. This will be a public-private partnership," she said at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. Von der Leyen said the programme would seek to prepare the EU before the next pandemic hits by seeking to discover and prepare for known and emerging pathogens, and then developing and manufacturing vaccines at scale to respond to them.

The scheme would secure long-term and predictable funding and bring together cutting-edge tech-companies and blue-chip manufacturers, as well as regulators such as the European Medicines Agencies or the European Commission. "We know that preparedness is everything. And we know that in a pandemic there is no time to lose. We need this new public-private approach to detect earlier, develop together and manufacture faster at scale," von der Leyen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italian yields drop as PM Conte looks to form new government

Italian government bond yields dropped across the curve on Tuesday as the prime minister was set to try to form a new government, triggering hopes for a return of some political stability in the Southern European nation.Italian Prime Minist...

Kremlin says vigorous efforts needed to extend Russia-U.S. New START arms treaty

Vigorous efforts are needed for Russia and the United States to reach a deal on extending the New START nuclear arms control pact before it expires next month, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.New START Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which was...

GAIL plans to launch pipeline InvIT before Co split

State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd plans to launch an InvIT of its two gas pipelines between Dahej and Bengaluru ahead of a proposed splitting of the pipeline business from the gas marketing function, sources said.The nations top gas ma...

German police: man attacks people with knife in Frankfurt

A man with a knife attacked and wounded several people in the city of Frankfurt on Tuesday morning before he was detained by authorities.Frankfurt police said in a tweet that none of the victims had life-threatening injuries. They did not r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021