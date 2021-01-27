Left Menu

Sri Lanka to procure 2 to 3 million doses of anti-COVID vaccine from India: Official

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 27-01-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 13:41 IST
Sri Lanka to procure 2 to 3 million doses of anti-COVID vaccine from India: Official

Sri Lanka will purchase 2 to 3 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from its Indian manufacturing company Serum Institute of India during the next two days, a top Sri Lankan official said here on Wednesday.

Lalith Weeratunga, the advisor to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that purchasing from India will follow Thursday’s arrival of India’s free vaccines to Sri Lanka.

He said the Indian Covishield vaccine is to arrive tomorrow and the consignment will be accepted by President Rajapaksa at the Colombo international airport.

A total of 250,000 people, mostly health frontline workers, members of the security forces and police and the vulnerable aged, will get the vaccine on a priority basis.

The vaccination programme for which dry runs were made over the weekend will commence on Friday.

Weeratunga added that 300,000 free vaccines from China are also due and the government would be requesting Russia also for the vaccine.

Sri Lanka has recorded a near 60,000 cases till January 26, with 288 deaths from the pandemic since it was found in the island nation in mid March last year.

India is one of the world's biggest drug makers and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring the coronavirus vaccines. In the last few days, India has sent consignments of domestically produced coronavirus vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Mauritius and Seychelles.

It is also undertaking commercial supplies of the doses to a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Morocco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Leopard kills elderly man at village in Gir forest

A 75-year-old man was mauled todeath by a leopard at a village in Gir forest of GujaratsAmreli district, a forest official said on Wednesday.Manubhai Savaliyas body was recovered from a farm inAmrutpur village in Dalkhaniya range of Gir Eas...

Skin to Skin contact: SC stays Bombay HC order acquitting man under POCSO

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the Bombay High Court order which acquitted a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act saying groping a minors breast without skin to skin contact cannot be termed as sexual assa...

India's COVAXIN likely effective against UK variant - study

A vaccine developed by Indias Bharat Biotech and a government research institute is likely to be effective against the UK strain of the coronavirus, according to a study on 26 participants shared by the company on Wednesday.The findings on ...

Algeria's AOM Invest plans local sukuk - Ennahar

Algerias AOM Invest plans to issue dinar-denominated sukuk very soon to help fund ailing tourism projects, Ennahar TV channels website cited on Wednesday the chairman of the investment group, Hichem Attar, as saying.Also Read Algerias presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021