Left Menu

Beijing city tightens COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year, parliament meeting

Beijing city will require people arriving from low-risk areas in China between Jan. 28 and March 15 to show negative COVID-19 test results, tightening curbs ahead of the Lunar New Year and the annual parliament meeting. The tighter measures come ahead of the peak Lunar New Year peak travel season kicking off on Thursday, and before China's annual parliamentary meeting starting on March 5.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 15:18 IST
Beijing city tightens COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year, parliament meeting
Chinese flag Image Credit: ANI

Beijing city will require people arriving from low-risk areas in China between Jan. 28 and March 15 to show negative COVID-19 test results, tightening curbs ahead of the Lunar New Year and the annual parliament meeting. People wanting to enter the capital from those areas will also first need to undergo a 14-day health observation period at home, Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing city government, said on Wednesday.

COVID-19 tests will also be performed on the seventh and 14th day of their arrival, he told reporters. The tighter measures come ahead of the peak Lunar New Year peak travel season kicking off on Thursday, and before China's annual parliamentary meeting starting on March 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian lawmakers vote to ratify New START nuclear arms pact

Russias lower house of parliament, the State Duma, voted on Wednesday to ratify the extension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty, a move towards preserving the last major pact of its kind between Russia and the United States.The K...

'Raya and the Last Dragon' to release in India on March 5

Disneys upcoming animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon is set to be released in Indian theatres on March 5. The studio unveiled the new trailer of the film, giving audiences a more in-depth look at Raya, voiced by Star Wars actor Kelly-...

Russia's lower house approves extension of nuclear arms pact with U.S.

Russias lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved an extension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States, which a senior official said had been agreed on Moscows terms.The Kremlin said on Tuesday the two coun...

Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary virtually amid pandemic fears

Marian Turski, a 94-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz death camp, will mark the 76th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops on Wednesday only virtually, aware that he might never return as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.Survivor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021