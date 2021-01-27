Left Menu

Surgeries, other medical services at all Delhi govt-run hospitals to be resumed: Official order

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:11 IST
In view of the falling number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi health department has decided to resume surgeries, OPDs and other medical services at all city government-run hospitals, according to an official order issued on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded 157 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the fifth time the daily incidences' count stood below the 200-mark in January, even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.24 per cent.

The infection tally in the city stood at 6.34 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,820 with seven new fatalities, the authorities said.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Health Department issued an order saying, ''In supersession of all previous orders in this regard and in view of the decrease in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, it is hereby directed that all kinds of surgeries/ invasive procedures/ IPD/OPDs and other medical services shall be started in all hospitals under the government of Delhi, including the society hospitals''. OPD services at LNJP Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital had already been resumed earlier this month.

