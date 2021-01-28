Left Menu

British public getting keener for COVID-19 vaccination - poll

Some 49% of Britons think the government should make coronavirus vaccination compulsory, with 40% against - an idea the government has rejected. The Kantar poll showed 39% of respondents found it harder to balance their household budget than 12 months ago, the highest share since the start of pandemic and up from 31% in December.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 05:31 IST
British public getting keener for COVID-19 vaccination - poll

The British public have grown more enthusiastic about getting a COVID-19 vaccination as the number of cases has mounted, and almost half think it should be mandatory, an opinion poll published on Thursday showed. Seventy-seven percent of respondents in the poll conducted by market research firm Kantar said they have already had or would have a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 65% in December.

Seventeen percent said they would not be vaccinated, down from 23% in December. Just under a quarter of those who do not want to be vaccinated said they would consider it if they received more safety information. Britain has rolled out one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes after suffering Europe's highest death toll from COVID-19. Deaths are still rising and now exceed 100,000.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said progress on vaccinations will determine how quickly he will lift a third national lockdown that has hit the economy. Some 49% of Britons think the government should make coronavirus vaccination compulsory, with 40% against - an idea the government has rejected.

The Kantar poll showed 39% of respondents found it harder to balance their household budget than 12 months ago, the highest share since the start of pandemic and up from 31% in December. On Brexit, the poll showed that nearly seven in 10 respondents expected their regular shop for food to become more expensive as a result of Britain leaving the European Union, compared with 5% who thought it will become cheaper.

Kantar interviewed 1,100 people online between Jan. 21 and Jan. 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-March's artistic swimming Olympic qualifying event in Tokyo postponed until May

The artistic swimming Olympics qualification event, due to be held in Tokyo in March, has been postponed until May because of novel coronavirus restrictions in Japan.Tokyo 2020 organisers and Fdration Internationale de Natation FINA announc...

1 million COVID vaccine doses to arrive from India on Feb 1: South African health minister

South African Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday a million coronavirus vaccine doses will arrive from India in the country on February 1.After the arrival of the vaccine doses via Dubai, these will undergo some processes for ...

BRIEF-Mark Zuckerberg Is Creating A New Criminal Justice Reform Group In An Overhaul Of His Political Operation - Recode

MARK ZUCKERBERG IS CREATING A NEW CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM GROUP IN AN OVERHAUL OF HIS POLITICAL OPERATION - RECODE CHAN ZUCKERBERG INITIATIVE IS PLANNING TO OVERHAUL ITS POLITICAL PROGRAM AND SPIN OUT MUCH OF ITS ADVOCACY WORK TO OUTSIDE O...

NFL-Seahawks say Wheeler no longer on team amid reports of domestic violence

The Seattle Seahawks said on Wednesday that offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was no longer on the team amid reports he had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.According to a police report obtained by the Seattle Times httpswww.seat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021