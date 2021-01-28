Mexico reports 17,944 new coronavirus cases, 1,623 deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 17,944 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,623 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,806,849 cases and 153,639 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Also Read: Mexico could cancel private prison contracts, says president

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)