Northern France health agency pushes back date of some first COVID vaccination doses

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Health agency for the Hauts-de-France region in northern France said it was pushing back to the first week of March the injection of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses that had been planned for early February due to tight Pfizer vaccine supplies.

The move was aimed at insuring that people who received the first dose of the vaccine in January would be able to receive the second dose, the statement said.

