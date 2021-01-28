French curfew not sufficient to curb spread of virus - health minister

French curfew not sufficient to curb spread of virus - health ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:41 IST
The COVID-19 virus is circulating more quickly every week and a tighter curfew put in place earlier this month has not managed to curb the spread of the virus, French Health Minister Olivier told a news conference on Thursday.
He also said that tensions on the hospital system were mounting.
