Uttarakhand records 82 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Uttarakhand records 82 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 more deathsPTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:33 IST
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 95,908 on Thursday with 82 fresh cases while the death toll climbed to 1,642 as three more people died, a state health department bulletin issued here said.
Dehradun district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 44, followed by 17 in Haridwar, 11 in Nainital, five in Udham Singh Nagar, three in Pauri, and one each in Chamoli and Bageshwar, it said.
Six districts -- Almora, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Uttarkashi -- did not report any fresh case.
So far, 91,597 patients have recuperated and 1,331 migrated out of the state. A total of 1,338 patients are under treatment, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, 4,827 healthcare workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, taking the total number of beneficiaries in the state to 19,517, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
