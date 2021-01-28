Jharkhand reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Jharkhand reported 70 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 1,18,495, a healthdepartment bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 1,066 astwo more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24-hours, it said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of newcases at 38, followed by East Singhbhum (11) and Dhanbad (7),the bulletin said.

Jharkhand now has 723 active coronavirus cases, while1,16,706 people have recovered from the disease so far, itsaid.

The state has tested 18,495 samples for COVID-19 inthe last 24 hours, it added.

A total of 5,587 healthcare workers have receivedCOVID-19 vaccine in the state so far, officials said.

Among those vaccinated, 22 healthcare workers werefound to have Adverse Events Followed Immunization (AEFI) buttheir health condition recovered within a few hours, theofficials added.

