Left Menu

UK says AstraZeneca vaccine works for all age groups despite German concerns

"There were too few cases in older people in the AstraZeneca trials to observe precise levels of protection in this group, but data on immune responses were very reassuring," Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisations at PHE said in a statement. In a report on its approval for temporary supply of the vaccine, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said "there is limited information available on efficacy in participants aged 65 or over, although there is nothing to suggest lack of protection".

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:30 IST
UK says AstraZeneca vaccine works for all age groups despite German concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is effective across all age groups, after Germany recommended the shot be given only to under-65s. Germany's vaccine committee said in a draft recommendation that there was not enough data yet about the vaccine's efficacy in older people, and recommended it be used in those aged 18-64. European regulators are expected to decide on Friday whether to approve the shot.

Asked on Thursday about the German assessment of the vaccine, Johnson said: "I don't agree with that." "Our own authorities have made it very clear that they think the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is very good and efficacious," Johnson said during a visit to a vaccine facility in Scotland.

"The evidence that they've seen, that they've supplied, is that they think that it is effective across all age groups, and provides a good immune response across all age groups." In December, Britain became the first country to approve AstraZeneca's shot.

Public Health England said the vaccine provides reassuring immune responses in elderly people, even if full efficacy data is still patchy. "There were too few cases in older people in the AstraZeneca trials to observe precise levels of protection in this group, but data on immune responses were very reassuring," Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisations at PHE said in a statement.

In a report on its approval for temporary supply of the vaccine, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said "there is limited information available on efficacy in participants aged 65 or over, although there is nothing to suggest lack of protection". Britain, which is also rolling out a shot supplied by Pfizer, has given more than 7 million people their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and is racing to vaccinate the most vulnerable groups - including over 70s - by mid-February.

Britain has outpaced European neighbours with its roll-out, although some scientists and doctors have questioned steps it has taken to quicken the distribution of first doses, such as waiting up to 12 weeks for second doses. "The risk of severe disease and death increase exponentially with age – the priority is to vaccinate as many vulnerable people as possible with either vaccine, to protect more people and save more lives," PHE's Ramsay said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court suspends magistrate court order convicting AAP MLA Somnath Bharti

A sessions court in Delhi has suspended a magistrate court order convicting AAP MLA Somnath Bharti and sentencing him to two years imprisonment in connection with an assault case involving security guards of AIIMS, Delhi. Special Judge Vika...

British fugitive pleads suicide risk against extradition to India

A British fugitive wanted in India to serve a 10-year sentence after his conviction for possession of 10 kilograms of charas cannabis in April 2002 appealed to the High Court in London on Thursday against being extradited to India on seriou...

Goa govt will borrow less in next fiscal: Sawant

Claiming that his governmentensured fiscal management even during the COVID-19 pandemic,Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the statewill borrow even less in the next financial year.The government has started an exercise to ta...

UNESCO chief participates in ceremony of Holocaust remembrance day

On 27 January, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay participated in the official ceremony of the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust. The day marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021