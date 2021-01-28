Assam reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,17,071

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to2,17,071 as 29 more people tested positive for the infectionon Thursday, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,081 as no newfatality due to the infection was reported in the state, itsaid.

Assam now has 691 active COVID-19 cases, while2,13,952 people have recovered from the disease, including 95on Thursday.

The overall positivity rate stood at 3.38 per centagainst total testing of 64,29,030 samples so far.

The bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients havealso died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board hasnot included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

It further said that a total of 28,918 persons have sofar received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across thestate.

Of the total vaccinated persons, 29 have developedminor side effects due to the vaccine, it added.

''No case of serious/severe AEFI (adverse eventfollowing immunisation) reported,'' NHM said.

