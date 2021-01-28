Left Menu

South Africa virus variant found in US

The two cases dont appear to be connected, nor do the people have a history of recent travel, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.Viruses mutate constantly and many variants of the coronavirus are circulating around the globe.

PTI | Columbia | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:43 IST
A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa has been found in the United States for the first time. South Carolina officials say two such cases have been diagnosed in the state. The two cases don't appear to be connected, nor do the people have a history of recent travel, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Viruses mutate constantly and many variants of the coronavirus are circulating around the globe. However, scientists are primarily concerned with three that appear to spread more easily. Other variants first reported in the United Kingdom and Brazil were already confirmed in the US Researchers predicted it was only a matter of time before the variant identified in South Africa reached the United States as well. President Joe Biden on Monday reinstated COVID-19 travel restrictions on most non-US travellers from Brazil, the UK and South Africa. The CDC is currently recommending Americans not travel.

