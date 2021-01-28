Algeria to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday

Algeria will receive its first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and plans to start its vaccination campaign the following day, Communication Minister Ammar Belhimer said. The vaccine will be given first to healthcare workers, the elderly and people with chronic diseases, state media cited him as saying, without giving details on the number of doses.

"More shipments will arrive from China, India and other countries," he said on Thursday. The North African country has 106,610 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 2,881 deaths.

