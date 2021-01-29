Mexico reports 1,506 more coronavirus deaths, surpassing India tally

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 18,670 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 1,506 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,825,519 cases and 155,145 deaths.

The latest death toll brings the total past India's tally, giving Mexico the third-highest tally worldwide.

