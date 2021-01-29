Left Menu

Mexico tops 155,000 COVID-19 deaths, may be 3rd highest

However, Mexico has an extremely low rate of testing, and estimates of excess deaths suggest the real toll to date is over 195,000.The country also recorded 18,670 newly confirmed infections, bringing the total to 1.82 million.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, and continues to receive treatment at his apartment in the National Palace.Mexico has so far managed to get only about 760,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines, and is placing its hopes on Russias Sputnik V vaccine.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 29-01-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 14:09 IST
Mexico tops 155,000 COVID-19 deaths, may be 3rd highest
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Mexico reached 155,145 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, which would make it the country with the world's third-highest total, passing India's death toll of 153,847.

Mexico reported 1,506 newly confirmed deaths Thursday. However, Mexico has an extremely low rate of testing, and estimates of excess deaths suggest the real toll to date is over 195,000.

The country also recorded 18,670 newly confirmed infections, bringing the total to 1.82 million.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, and continues to receive treatment at his apartment in the National Palace.

Mexico has so far managed to get only about 760,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines, and is placing its hopes on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. However, Russia has not yet publicly presented the results of Phase 3 testing, which would yield data on how effective it is.

Nevertheless, Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said earlier this week that Mexico is close to approving the Sputnik vaccine, based on confidential documents he was allowed to see by Argentina, where the shot is already being administered.

That has caused a storm of criticism in Mexico, with some saying the vaccine shouldn't be approved or used until that data is released.

Lopez-Gatell responded by claiming the critics were anti-vaccine, and accused them of doing "a lot of damage." "They have started to discredit vaccines in a completely irrational manner, with no evidence," Lopez-Gatell said.

But critics say Lopez-Gatell is the one with a lack of evidence.

"They have made up the idea that I am anti-vaccine, because I caught them," wrote Sen. Lilly Tellez of the conservative opposition National Action Party. "I do want vaccines, but ones that have been approved by the World Health Organisation and the international scientific community.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fugitive Pakistani militant killed by bomb in Afghanistan

A fugitive militant leader from Pakistan who carried a USD 3 million US bounty for alleged terrorist activities was killed by a roadside bomb in neighbouring Afghanistan along with two associates, an Afghan official said Friday.The commande...

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak reaches Hanoi as nine more cases confirmed

Vietnam reported nine more new COVID-19 infections early on Friday as its first outbreak for nearly two months spread to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is holding its five-yearly congress.The new cases, including one i...

New terminal building at Adampur airport to be ready by mid-2021: AAI

The new terminal building at the Adampur airport in Punjabs Jalandhar is expected to be ready by mid-2021, Airports Authority of India AAI said on Friday.With a total built up area of 6,000 square metre and canopy area of 1,920 square metre...

1.28 cr people covered under corona insurance policies: Irdai chief Khuntia

As many as 1.28 crore lives have been covered under corona-specific insurance products in the country so far with a premium collection of over Rs 1,000 crore, Irdai Chairman Subhash Chandra Khuntia said on Friday.During the pandemic, two co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021