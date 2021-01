BRIEF-AstraZeneca Updates On Tagrisso

AstraZeneca PLC: * TAGRISSO EXTENDED DISEASE-FREE SURVIVAL REGARDLESS OF PRIOR ADJUVANT CHEMOTHERAPY IN EARLY-STAGE EGFR-MUTATED LUNG CANCER

* ASTRAZENECA - NEW DATA REINFORCE ABILITY OF TAGRISSO TO PENETRATE BLOOD-BRAIN BARRIER IN PATIENTS WITH CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM METASTASES * ASTRAZENECA -DATA AT WCLC SHOWS PATIENTS IN PRACTICE-CHANGING ADAURA PHASE III TRIAL MAINTAINED QUALITY OF LIFE BASED ON PATIENT-REPORTED OUTCOMES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)