Left Menu

Czech field hospital shut due to staff shortages even as pandemic rages

An unused military field hospital in Prague will be packed up due to staff shortages even as high numbers of COVID-19 patients stretch Czech health-care facilities to the limits, officials said on Friday.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:49 IST
Czech field hospital shut due to staff shortages even as pandemic rages
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An unused military field hospital in Prague will be packed up due to staff shortages even as high numbers of COVID-19 patients stretch Czech health-care facilities to the limits, officials said on Friday. The coronavirus pandemic pushed hospitals in the Czech Republic to the brink of capacity in November and again earlier this month. The central European nation of 10.7 million people is suffering one of the world's highest infection rates, with more than 16,000 COVID-related deaths recorded.

The army erected the field hospital on the outskirts of the capital Prague in October on the site of an exhibition ground and put the facility on standby, equipped to care for as many as 500 COVID-19 patients. But because of a death of available staff, "we are unable to roll out the hospital in a way that makes sense," Deputy Health Minister Vladimir Cerny told a news conference. "If we (do) have staff, it seems to be more purposeful to reinforce standard hospitals than to activate the field hospital."

There were 5,856 COVID-19 patients in Czech hospitals as of Thursday, including 970 in intensive care - about 20% below peaks in mid-January. But six of the country's 14 regions reported zero or single-digit numbers of available intensive care beds. Officials have used ambulances and helicopters to move patients to less crowded hospitals while suspending non-urgent care for weeks.

With around 8,000 new infections reported every day of late, the government fears any new spike in cases from an expected spread of a more infectious British variant of the virus could overload hospital capacity. Hospitals have also reported declining but still high numbers of infected staff - 4,047 nationwide as of Friday - and have shut down wards and repurposed others specially for COVID patients, running some with the help of soldiers and volunteers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Aas Paas Tourism' helping hotel industry to regain momentum but still a long way to go: Nakul Anand, ITC

Kolkata West Bengal India, January 29 ANINewsVoir The Indian Hotel business has re-invented services like never before to regain momentum according to top hotelier Nakul Anand, Executive Director, ITC. The Hotel business in India is regaini...

Railway starts Kisan Rail from West Bengal's Tarakeswar to Nagaland's Dimapur

The Eastern Railway has started a Kisan Rail Special train from between Tarakeswar in West Bengal and Dimapur in Nagaland on Friday. According to an official statement issued by the Eastern Railway, the Kishan Rail Special Train between Tar...

Economic Survey for simplification of regulations

The Economic Survey on Friday called for simplification of regulatory processes in the light of uncertainties in the real world scenarios.The Survey noted that administrative processes in India are often loaded with significant amount of pr...

India needs to focus on growth to alleviate poverty: Eco Survey

New Delhi, Jan 29 PTI Economic growth has a far greater impact on poverty alleviation than inequality and India needs to focus on growth to lift poor out of poverty, the Economic Survey for 2020-21 said on Friday.The Survey said that unlike...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021