WHO hopes to have emergency use listing of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks

WHO hopes to have emergency use listing of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine within two weeksReuters | Geneva | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:50 IST
The World Health Organization hopes to give emergency use listing for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks, Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist said on Friday.
"We are hopeful that in the next two weeks at the most this should happen. We should have an emergency use listing, providing of course that everything goes to plan and all the data is there and that we can then start receiving doses from the manufacturing sites in India and South Korea," she said.
Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director for access to medicines and health products, also told reporters the WHO had a team in China to inspect vaccine facilities.
