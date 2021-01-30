Left Menu

Vietnam approves AstraZeneca vaccine, cuts short Communist Party congress

Vietnam on Saturday locked down two remote districts in the coffee-growing Central Highlands province of Gia Lai after at least five people there tested positive for the virus, the government said. "The disease has spread to the community, the variant is dangerous and spreading very quickly," a statement said, adding that all the cases in Gia Lai were linked to the Hai Duong epicentre.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 16:57 IST
Vietnam approves AstraZeneca vaccine, cuts short Communist Party congress
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and cut short an important ruling Communist Party meeting, state media reported on Saturday, as the country battled its biggest coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began. Vietnam, a country of some 98 million people that has so far been highly successful in combatting the virus, has recorded 208 new cases since reporting two locally transmitted cases in the northern province of Hai Duong on Thursday, including 62 cases reported on Saturday.

That is a rapid spread given Vietnam has recorded just 1,767 cases and 35 deaths since the disease was first detected a year ago, including 901 locally transmitted infections, thanks to mass testing and a centralised quarantine programme. "We have experience handling recent outbreaks," deputy health minister Nguyen Truong Son said in a government statement on Saturday, adding that officials would try to contain the outbreak by Feb. 6, ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The government statement said materials and equipment designed to combat a hypothetical scenario of as many as 10,000 cases would be deployed before the Lunar New Year holiday. The s coronavirus taskforce chief had previously advocated a plan designed to prepare for a scenario of 30,000 cases. Vietnam on Saturday locked down two remote districts in the coffee-growing Central Highlands province of Gia Lai after at least five people there tested positive for the virus, the government said.

"The disease has spread to the community, the variant is dangerous and spreading very quickly," a statement said, adding that all the cases in Gia Lai were linked to the Hai Duong epicentre. Authorities rushed to test thousands of people as authorities confirmed the outbreak had spread to Hanoi, where the ruling party is holding its five-yearly congress to pick a new leadership.

State media reported the congress would end on Monday, a day earlier than planned. The reports did not say why, and were later removed from the websites of official state news outlets. The Vietnamese health ministry approved a vaccine from AstraZeneca PLC for domestic inoculation hours after Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said late on Friday that the country must have a vaccine in the first quarter.

The government had previously said it was in talks to procure 30 million doses of the vaccine. The port city of Haiphong, where a case linked to the new outbreak has been detected, also said it would separately seek to secure 2 million vaccine doses for its population.

Most of the new cases have been recorded in Hai Duong, where 2,340 factory workers have been isolated after one employee came into contact with a person who tested positive for the more contagious B.1.1.7 UK variant of the disease upon arrival in Japan in mid-January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet to launch 20 new domestic flights

SpiceJet on Saturday said it will start 20 new domestic flights, including 16 services that will be connecting Jaipur to various cities of the country.The remaining four flights would be on the Kolkata-Pakyong route and Delhi-Dehradun route...

Young Sonam upsets Shakshi to win gold at senior wrestling nationals

Talented grappler Sonam Malik stunned Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik 7-5 in the finals to claim the gold medal in the senior womens national wrestling championships here on Saturday.The 19-year-old from Haryana displayed great d...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul NygardA judge reserved her decision on Thursday on whether to grant bail to Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard ahead of...

Fresh data show toll South African virus variant takes on vaccine efficacy

Clinical trial data on two COVID-19 vaccines show that a coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa is lessening their ability to protect against the illness, underscoring the need to vaccinate vast numbers of people as quickly as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021