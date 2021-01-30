Left Menu

Portugal close to running out of ICU beds for COVID patients

Portugal said on Saturday it only had seven vacant beds left in intensive care units (ICUs) set up for COVID-19 cases on its mainland, as a surge in infections prompted the authorities to send some critical patients to Portuguese islands.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:20 IST
Portugal close to running out of ICU beds for COVID patients
Portugal's health institute, the Ricardo Jorge, told Lusa news agency the variant was likely to account for 65% of new COVID-19 cases within three weeks. Image Credit: ANI

Portugal said on Saturday it only had seven vacant beds left in intensive care units (ICUs) set up for COVID-19 cases on its mainland, as a surge in infections prompted the authorities to send some critical patients to Portuguese islands. Health Ministry data showed that, out of 850 ICU beds allocated to COVID-19 cases on its mainland, a record 843 beds were now occupied. The nation of 10 million people has an additional 420 ICU beds for those with other ailments.

The ministry said the number of daily injections was 12,435, dipping from Thursday's record, while there were 293 deaths. Portugal, which has so far reported a total of 12,179 COVID-19 deaths and 711,018 cases, has the world's highest seven-day rolling average of cases and deaths per capita, according to data tracker www.ourworldindata.org.

The Justice Ministry said on Friday its institute of forensic medicine, whose role includes handling autopsies for the police and others, had requested a refrigerator truck to preserve bodies as funeral homes were not able to make them fast enough. An association representing funeral homes said public hospitals were also running out of refrigerated space to preserve bodies. Some hospitals have installed cold containers to ease pressure on their morgues.

With mainland beds running low, three patients needing critical care were airlifted from Lisbon to the Portuguese island of Madeira on Friday, where the health system is under less pressure. The government has attributed the surge in infections to a decision to relax restrictions over the Christmas period, blaming the speed at which infections have spread on a new variant first detected in Britain.

Portugal's health institute, the Ricardo Jorge, told Lusa news agency the variant was likely to account for 65% of new COVID-19 cases within three weeks. Portugal has extended a lockdown to mid-February and imposed strict travel restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Real Kashmir FC, Gokulam Kerala FC play out goal-less draw

Real Kashmir FC and Gokulam Kerala showed the intent but could not make the most of their opportunities, settling for a goal-less draw in their I-League fixture here on Saturday.With the draw, Gokulam Kerala FC find themselves with seven po...

Rajib Banerjee, other former TMC leaders join BJP in Delhi

Former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, who recently quit the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in the national capital on Saturday along with a few other leaders of the states ruling party after meeting senior BJP leader and Union Hom...

Violence on Republic Day scripted by BJP to discredit farmers' movement: AAP

The AAP on Saturday claimed that the violence that took place during the tractor parade on January 26 was scripted by the BJP with the help of Delhi Police to defame and discredit the farmers movement.In response, Delhi BJP General Secretar...

97 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana, 2 more deaths

Haryana recorded 97 fresh coronavirus cases and two more deaths on Saturday, a health department bulletin said.The total number of fatalities in the state has now risen to 3,017, according to the bulletin.The 97 fresh cases included 35 from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021