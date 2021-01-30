COVID-19: 27,752 healthcare workers vaccinated in Himachal Pradesh so far

As many as 4,816 healthcare workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine shots in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of those inoculated so far to over 27,000, a senior health official said.

The target for Saturday was 5,974. There was 80.6 per cent coverage, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

The total number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state has now risen to 27,752 as against the target of around 77,000, which is over 36 per cent achievement till now, he said.

One case of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in the state on Friday, Jindal said.

With this, the number of AEFI cases in the state has risen to 59, he added.

AEFI cases have only been reported in about one per cent of the vaccinated beneficiaries. They were minor in nature and resolved after management as per the standard protocol, the officer said.

Asserting that the vaccine is absolutely safe, he appealed to healthcare workers to come forward to get themselves vaccinated so that the frontline defence against the deadly coronavirus is strengthened.

Jindal said all 12 districts of the state have been instructed to complete the administration of the first dose of vaccine to healthcare workers by February 9.

The districts have been asked to increase coverage in the upcoming days so that the target is achieved well in time, he said.

Jindal said Himachal Pradesh had received a consignment of 87,500 vaccine doses in addition to 93,000 doses received earlier. Additionally, 43,100 doses have been assigned to districts for the first dose, while the second dose has been retained at the State Vaccine Store, Parimahal.

The officer said several new features like allotment of beneficiary session, updation of backlog data and a provision to edit details of registered beneficiaries have been added to the CoWIN portal.

The districts were instructed to utilise these features fully to increase the vaccine coverage and minimise vaccine wastage, Jindal said.

He said the state has 2.55 per cent wastage against the permissible limit of 10 per cent.

''This has only been possible due to diligent planning and exemplary execution by the field authorities,'' he said.

A pan-India COVID-19 vaccination drive was initiated on January 16 to cover healthcare and frontline workers in the initial phase.

