Left Menu

PM Modi says India fastest in world to vaccinate citizens against COVID-19

India, which is running the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive, is the fastest in vaccinating its citizens, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 12:14 IST
PM Modi says India fastest in world to vaccinate citizens against COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

India, which is running the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive, is the fastest in vaccinating its citizens, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. He said that the Made in India vaccines are a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Just as India's war against coronavirus became an example to the world, similarly our vaccination programme is also becoming an example to the world. India is conducting the biggest vaccination drive in the world. Do you know what is an even better matter of pride? We are not only running the world's biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens," Prime Minister Modi said in his 73rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. "In merely 15 days, India has vaccinated more than 30 lakhs COVID-19 warrior, while a rich country like the US has completed the same target in 18 days and the UK in 36 days. The Made in India vaccines are not only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat but they are also a symbol of self-pride," he added.

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed the 37 lakh mark on the fifteenth day of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program, according to Health Ministry. Highlighting that India is helping the world during the COVID-19 crisis, he said: "These days, I receive messages for India from Presidents and Prime Ministers of different countries of the world. You must also have seen recently how the President of Brazil, in a tweet thanked India - every Indian was proud of it. You must have noticed about the vaccination programme that India is able to help others because India today is self-reliant in the field of medicines and vaccines."

"In times of crisis, India is able to serve the world because India, today, is capable of medicines and vaccine, is self-sufficient. This is also the idea of a self-reliant India campaign. The more capable India is, the more it will serve humanity and the more the world will benefit," he added. India has gifted the COVID-19 vaccine to several countries including Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bahrain.

This address was also Prime Minister Modi's this year's first Mann Ki Baat at 11. Mann ki Baat is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for 'misbehaving', 'obstructing public servant'

Delhi Police has arrested freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel and obstructing a public servant from discharging duties at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting farm laws for ov...

Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Shotgun Wedding'

American actor Josh Duhamel has joined the cast of Jennifer Lopez starrer Shotgun Wedding, replacing Armie Hammer in the upcoming outing. As per People magazine, the 48-year-old actor replaced Hammer after he stepped down from the role earl...

Rajasthan urban body polls: Ruling Cong ahead of BJP

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Sunday won 398 wards, while the BJP bagged 333, according to results available for 994 of the 3035 wards for which polls were held.Counting of votes is underway.Fourteen wards have been won by the NCP, 12...

Govt should release our men and prepare a platform for talks. Hoping that a middle way is found: Farmer leader Naresh Tikait.

Govt should release our men and prepare a platform for talks. Hoping that a middle way is found Farmer leader Naresh Tikait....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021