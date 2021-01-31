Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 21:39 IST
Britain records 587 new COVID deaths, 21,088 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Britain recorded a 587 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 1,200 a day earlier, and a further 21,088 cases of the disease, also a decrease from a day earlier.

The figures record deaths of those who tested positive for the coronavirus within the past 28 days.

Official data showed that 8.98 million people have been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from a figure of 8.38 million people announced on Saturday.

