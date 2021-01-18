Left Menu
Britain's GMB union to hold seven one-day strikes at British Gas

Britain's GMB trade union said on Monday its members at Centrica's British Gas would start a series of seven one-day strikes this week in protest over proposed changes to work conditions. On Monday, it said the strike would be expanded to include Jan. 30 and Sun 31. Workers already carried out a five day strike against the proposals at the beginning of January.

Britain's GMB trade union said on Monday its members at Centrica's British Gas would start a series of seven one-day strikes this week in protest over proposed changes to work conditions. GMB previously said the workers would strike on Jan. 20, Jan. 22, Jan. 25, Jan. 29 and Feb. 1 over what it called plans to "fire and rehire" and cuts to workers' pay and terms. On Monday, it said the strike would be expanded to include Jan. 30 and Sun 31.

Workers already carried out a five day strike against the proposals at the beginning of January.

