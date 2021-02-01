France delivers about 1.49 million vaccine shots as of Jan. 31

France said on Sunday it had delivered more than 1.485 million COVID-19 shots in its vaccination programme so far, reporting just a few thousand more than 24 hours earlier. France's faltering vaccine rollout has been bogged down by bureaucracy and, more recently, supply shortages.

Data showed France had delivered 1.479 million first doses on Saturday.

