Left Menu

Pakistan receives 500,000 doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses, 500,000 from China's Sinopharm, on Monday, Health Adviser Faisal Sultan said in a statement released on Twitter. "Thank God, the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived! Grateful to China and everyone who made this happen," he said.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:55 IST
Pakistan receives 500,000 doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses, 500,000 from China's Sinopharm, on Monday, Health Adviser Faisal Sultan said in a statement released on Twitter.

"Thank God, the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived! Grateful to China and everyone who made this happen," he said. "I salute our frontline healthcare workers for their efforts and they'll be first to get vaccinated."

Pakistan is starting its vaccine drive this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

One nation, one ration card plan under implementation in 32 states, 1 UT: FM.

One nation, one ration card plan under implementation in 32 states, 1 UT FM....

Social security benefit to be extended to platform and gig workers: FM.

Social security benefit to be extended to platform and gig workers FM....

30-year-old man beaten to death in UP

A 30-year-old man has been beaten to death allegedly by six bike-borne people here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Kapil Jaiswal was returning home. He was rushed to a hospital, where he ...

Four persons booked for posting objectionable remarks against BJP on social media

An FIR has been lodged against four persons for allegedly posting objectionable comments against the RSS and BJP on social media, police said on Monday.The FIR was lodged on RSS functionary Ajay Pandeys complaint at the Rasda police station...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021