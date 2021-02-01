Zimbabwe: COVID-19 recovery rate rise to 78 percent, says health expert

Zimbabwe: COVID-19 recovery rate rise to 78 percent, says health expertDevdiscourse News Desk | Harare | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:35 IST
COVID-19 recovery rate improves in Zimbabwe, rises from 54 to 78 percent hopes to improve further, said Constantino Chiwenga, the Acting President and Health and Child Care Minister, according to a report by Bulawayo.
The country recorded a low recovery rate of 54 percent, which was comparatively less to the recovery rate between March and December 2020. However, on Saturday, the recovery rate rose to 76.2 percent as the health ministry recorded countrywide recoveries of 489 patients.
COVID-19 update: As at 31 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 33 388 confirmed cases, including 26 044 recoveries and 1 217 deaths. pic.twitter.com/e2zVqdsam5— Ministry of HealthZW (@MoHCCZim) January 31, 2021
In the latest report, the Health Ministry highlighted that the national recovery rate stands at 78% as the number of active COVID-19 cases goes down to 6127, on Sunday.
The preventive measures for COVID-19 remain unchanged said the health experts and so the responsibility for the spread of the virus continues on the people also.
As said by Chiwenga on Saturday, the recovery rate had "greatly improved". While giving updates on the COVID-19 jab, he further said the country would receive the vaccine soon.
"In a bid to curtail the spread of the virus, the Government has also extended the level 4 National Lockdown which started early January to February 15 amid fears of new Covid-19 variants in the country. Even though the numbers we are losing to the pandemic are falling, we bemoan the fact that Zimbabweans are dying at all. Any death is one death too many," he added.
Lockdown 4 has helped in improving the condition Chiwenga said.
"The level 4 National Lockdown that came into force on the 5th of January 2021 has stabilised our situation. In relative terms and since the lockdown, the number of infections have been decreasing substantially. Equally, our recovery rate has gone up from an all-time low of 54 percent to 75 percent."
