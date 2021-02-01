Zimbabwe: COVID-19 recovery rate rise to 78 percent, says health expert

COVID-19 recovery rate improves in Zimbabwe, rises from 54 to 78 percent hopes to improve further, said Constantino Chiwenga, the Acting President and Health and Child Care Minister, according to a report by Bulawayo.

The country recorded a low recovery rate of 54 percent, which was comparatively less to the recovery rate between March and December 2020. However, on Saturday, the recovery rate rose to 76.2 percent as the health ministry recorded countrywide recoveries of 489 patients.

COVID-19 update: As at 31 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 33 388 confirmed cases, including 26 044 recoveries and 1 217 deaths. pic.twitter.com/e2zVqdsam5 — Ministry of HealthZW (@MoHCCZim) January 31, 2021

In the latest report, the Health Ministry highlighted that the national recovery rate stands at 78% as the number of active COVID-19 cases goes down to 6127, on Sunday.