UK to push surge testing after finding S.African variants

Britain will step up mass testing in a number of areas across the country, including London, after it found an increasing number of novel coronavirus cases linked to the South African variant.

The health ministry said it urged every person over the age of 16 in parts of London, the central, eastern, southeast and northwest England to get a test this week regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.

It said Public Health England had identified 105 cases of the Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa since Dec. 22. All cases and contacts have been reached.

