92 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana, 4 deaths

Haryana recorded 92 coronavirus cases on Monday, while the virus claimed four more lives, a health department bulletin said.

The total number of fatalities in the state thus rose to 3,022, according to the bulletin.

The 92 fresh cases included 30 from Gurgaon, and nine each from Faridabad and Panchkula districts. The total number of infections reported in the state so far has now risen to 2,67,989, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,081, while as many as 2,63,886 have recovered. The recovery rate was 98.47 percent, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)