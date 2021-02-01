Delhi LG emphasises on need to scale up COVID-19 vaccination

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday emphasised the need to scale up COVID-19 vaccination and asked everyone to exercise caution to contain any possibility of resurgence of the infection.

Baijal chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive. The meeting was attended by by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue minister Kailash Gahlot and top officials.

''While appreciating the efforts put in by all for the effective management of COVID-19 in Delhi, advised all to continue to exercise abundant caution to contain any possibility of resurgence of the infection,'' Baijal tweeted.

He also advised strict enforcement of COVID compliant behaviour.

''Stressed on the need for strict enforcement of COVID compliant behaviour besides sustaining current levels of RTPCR testing, contact tracing and quarantine. Emphasized the need to scale up vaccination efforts to enhance coverage of all categories of beneficiaries,'' Baijal said in another tweet.

In the ongoing vaccination drive in Delhi, 7,893 persons out of targeted 10,600 were vaccinated at 106 centres on Monday.

