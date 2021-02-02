Japan says EU vaccine export curbs affecting its supplies - Kyodo

Japan says EU vaccine export curbs affecting its supplies - KyodoReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-02-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 08:33 IST
Japan's vaccine rollout chief said on Tuesday that European Union export curbs on COVID-19 vaccines are having an impact on supplies to the country, the Kyodo news agency reported.
The export restrictions could lead to delays in Japan's vaccination campaign, Taro Kono told reporters, according to the report. Kono said last week that growing nationalism over supplies of COVID-19 shots could lead to retaliation and disruptions to global supplies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyodo
- Kono
- Japan
- European Union
- Taro Kono
ALSO READ
Japan's Kono, administrative reform minister, to handle coordination of coronavirus vaccinations
Olympics-Bach says "no Plan B" for Tokyo Games - Kyodo
Olympics-Senior IOC official says spectators not 'must-have' in Tokyo - Kyodo
IOC president Bach says Tokyo Olympics to be held as scheduled- Kyodo
Japan central government to shoulder all costs associated with coronavirus vaccinations -Kono