Left Menu

Japan says EU vaccine export curbs affecting its supplies - Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-02-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 08:33 IST
Japan says EU vaccine export curbs affecting its supplies - Kyodo

Japan's vaccine rollout chief said on Tuesday that European Union export curbs on COVID-19 vaccines are having an impact on supplies to the country, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The export restrictions could lead to delays in Japan's vaccination campaign, Taro Kono told reporters, according to the report. Kono said last week that growing nationalism over supplies of COVID-19 shots could lead to retaliation and disruptions to global supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NBA calls off Detroit-Denver game because of virus issues

Detroits game at Denver was called off by the NBA because of contact tracing issues for the Pistons left the team without enough players available to take the floor.It was the first postponement announced by the NBA in a week, and the first...

Biden, Harris meet 10 Republican senators on USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have held a meeting with 10 Republican senators to discuss the USD 1.9 trillion relief package for Americans affected by COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed over 443,000 lives and infec...

CPI(M), BSP, TMC give suspension notices in RS to discuss farmers' issues

Communist Party of India Marxist, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP, Trinamool Congress TMC and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK MPs on Tuesday gave suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss farmers issues. The Rajya Sabha w...

Sanjay Raut to visit Singhu, Ghazipur borders to meet protesting farmers

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will visit Singhu and Ghazipur borders on Tuesday to meet the farmers protesting central farm laws. This comes a week after the farmers tractor rally on Republic Day turned violent in the nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021