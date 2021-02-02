No new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh for 2 days

Arunachal Pradesh did not reported any fresh COVID-19 case in the last two days, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

The total coronavirus caseload in the northeastern state is 16,828, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

A total of 16,762 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has only 10 active COVID-19 cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.60 per cent, while the positivity stands at 0.05 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, the official said.

Altogether, 3,92,762 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 551 on Monday, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 16,876 health workers have received COVID-19 vaccine shots so far including, 140 on Monday.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week — Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Seven persons reportedly developed after effects following immunisation, the SIO said.

