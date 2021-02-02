Left Menu

FIFA and WHO team up to promote need for fair access to COVID-19 vaccines

“Fairness is the foundation of football and all other sports, and this also must be the same when it comes to health,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

WHO | Geneva | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:21 IST
FIFA and WHO team up to promote need for fair access to COVID-19 vaccines
Dr Tedros added: “WHO is grateful to FIFA for teaming up with health partners around the world to promote the need for the fair distribution of the tools needed to defeat the coronavirus.” Image Credit: Twitter(@DrTedros)

FIFA is teaming up with the World Health Organization (WHO) to promote the need for fair access to COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics, and to encourage people to keep practising life-saving, everyday public health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to protect health.

In conjunction with the FIFA Club World Cup 2020, being held in Qatar from 4 to 11 February 2021, FIFA and WHO is launching a public awareness campaign involving star footballers, through TV and in-stadium messaging, to further promote the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator initiative launched in April 2020, and to urge people to practice mask-wearing, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

"We all have to play our part in the battle against the coronavirus. We are also calling on the international community to #ACTogether to ensure a level playing field in relation to access to vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests across the globe," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said during a video conference prior to the kick-off of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, thanked FIFA and the players for helping raise awareness on life-saving interventions that all people can follow, and of the importance of intensified global support for the ACT Accelerator to ramp up development and equitable allocation of vaccines, treatments and tests to reduce severe disease and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Fairness is the foundation of football and all other sports, and this also must be the same when it comes to health," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "The rules of the COVID-19 challenge are simple: all people at risk from the coronavirus in all countries must have equitable access to life-saving vaccines, treatments and diagnostics. In just nine months, the world has established these three powerful lines of defence against COVID-19. But our goal now is to ensure equitable access and continued refinement of these tools."

Dr Tedros added: "WHO is grateful to FIFA for teaming up with health partners around the world to promote the need for the fair distribution of the tools needed to defeat the coronavirus."

The new FIFA-WHO collaboration will amplify life-saving messages to a global audience with a series of promotional videos being broadcast during the FIFA Club World Cup. In the videos, competing club captains reiterate the key steps for everyone to follow in order to tackle and defeat the coronavirus by focusing on hands, elbow, face, distance, symptoms, masks and opening windows.

"It is important that we do not forget that health comes first," said the FIFA President. "Only by following the advice of our medical professionals will we be able to eliminate the threat posed by COVID-19, and I call upon everyone to follow these steps in their daily lives. This advice not only protects you but also protects your loved ones and those around you. In delivering these messages during the FIFA Club World Cup, I appreciate the support given by the participating teams and their players, coaching staff and other officials in respecting the protocols that need to be followed in order to play this tournament, and to ensure that we keep the football flame flickering brightly during these challenging times."

The video awareness campaign will feature players and head coaches from the competing teams at the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 together with FIFA Legends and will be published on various FIFA, WHO and club digital channels, with the support of broadcasters worldwide.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ministry of Home Affairs hands over to NIA probe into blast near Israel Embassy: Official.

Ministry of Home Affairs hands over to NIA probe into blast near Israel Embassy Official....

India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar

In view of a military coup in Myanmar, Indian Embassy in Yangon issued a notification on Tuesday, urging Indian citizens to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. In view of the recent developments, all Indians Citizens are required...

UP: Two PAC personnel on farmers' protest duty killed, five others injured in road crash

Two Uttar Pradesh policemen deployed for farmers protest were killed and five others injured when they were run over by a speeding truck here early on Tuesday, police said.The canter truck hit barricades that were put on the road in view of...

BEENEXT appoints Hero Choudhary as Managing Partner; Faiz Rahman named Partner

Early-stage venture capital firm BEENEXT on Tuesday said it has promoted Hero Choudhary as Managing Partner. Besides, the Singapore-based firm has also appointed Faiz Rahman as its new partner for Indonesia Investments.Heros promotion from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021