Left Menu

Over 80 people arrested in China for smuggling fake COVID-19 vaccines

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:14 IST
Over 80 people arrested in China for smuggling fake COVID-19 vaccines

China has arrested over 80 people for smuggling and supplying counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines, amid reports that some of the jabs have already made their way to Africa, the official media reported on Tuesday.

Apart from the arrests, 3,000 doses of the fake vaccines were confiscated from the accused in a special drive that China has carried out to curb vaccine-related crimes, the Global Times reported.

The raids were carried out in a joint action by police in Beijing and East China's Jiangsu and Shandong provinces, among other regions. The criminal activity was scattered across multiple cities, the report said. The suspects were profiting from the illegal manufacture and sale of the vaccines since September last year, the report added.

The accused made the counterfeit vaccines by injecting saline into pre-filled syringes, the newspaper said, adding that the ''doses'' were being sold for high prices.

The smugglers are believed to have smuggled the fake vaccines into Africa, although it is not known how they managed to leave the country, the report said.

Asked about the reports of fake vaccines in circulation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing on Tuesday that China will take effective measures to fight against the counterfeit vaccines and their smuggling.

He said cooperation with other countries would be needed to prevent such criminal activities.

The captured suspects might have planned to send vaccines abroad, the report said. The police have multiple times checked with vaccine manufacturers to confirm the vaccines illegally sold in markets were the fake ones produced by the suspects.

In early January, Japanese media had reported that smuggled Chinese vaccines were in circulation in the country. However, the reports were slammed by the Chinese Embassy to Japan as ''unverified and misleading''.

China is presently conducting clinical trials of 16 COVID-19 vaccines, seven of which have entered phase three trials and one has conditionally hit the market, according to Wu Yuanbin, an official with the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The deadly coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 and then spread across the world and became a pandemic.

According to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker, over 2,240,00 people have died and more than 103,500,000 people have been hit by the coronavirus.

China is vaccinating people at home with two vaccines and sending the same doses abroad. The Chinese government has given conditional approval to the Sinopharm vaccine, even as the results of the third trial is yet to be released.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is reviewing the trials of both the vaccines. China said 46 countries so far have expressed their desire to import the locally-made vaccines.

China is yet to release the date of the phase three trials of its vaccines. When asked about it, Wang said many of the Chinese vaccine candidates are in phase three clinical trials overseas.

“Judging from the published phase three clinical trial data so far the Chinese vaccines are effective and safe”, he said, adding that the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Brazil and other countries have approved the use of Chinese vaccines.

“These are tests to the safety and effectiveness of our vaccines”, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ajanta Pharma Q3 net profit up 64 pc to Rs 177 cr

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Tuesday reported a 64 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 177 crore for the quarter ended December mainly on account of robust sales.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 108 crore for the corres...

Uber to acquire alcohol marketplace Drizly for $1.1 bln

Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it will acquire on-demand alcohol marketplace Drizly for about 1.1 billion, as the company looks to diversify into other services after the pandemic hit its biggest business.The COVID-19 pandemic induce...

Scotland to quarantine everyone arriving from abroad, first minister says

The Scottish government will require everyone arriving directly into Scotland from overseas to quarantine, regardless of where they have come from, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.I can confirm today that we intend to introdu...

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective in fighting COVID-19

Scientists gave Russias Sputnik V vaccine the green light on Tuesday saying it was almost 92 effective in fighting COVID-19 based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet international medical journal. Experts said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021