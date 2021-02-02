ASHA health worker death in AP due to brain infraction, not due to COVID-19 vaccine: Post-mortem report

An infraction in the brain causedthe death of the 44-year-old ASHA worker in Guntur on January24 and it was not related to COVID-19 vaccine she had takendays earlier, the post-mortem report said on Tuesday.

Colleagues of the 44-year old worker had earlier allegedthat she died following the coronavirus vaccination, thoughGuntur Collector Samuel Anand had said the exact cause of thedeath would be known only after post-mortem and maintainedthere was not a single adverse event reported in the district.

A senior health department official told PTI on Tuesdaythat the post-mortem report cited ''infraction in the brain''was the cause of the ASHA workers death.

It said the death was not related to COVID-19 vaccine, headded.

Shortly before the report came, Deputy Chief Minister AllaKali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), who holds the Health portfolio,denied the ASHA worker's death was due to Adverse EventFollowing Immunisation (AEFI).

Replying to questions at a press conference here, he said''It (AEFI) has not yet been established.'' He, however, said a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhwas being extended to the kin of the deceased.

Earlier on January 25, state Chief Secretary Aditya NathDas, in a letter to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, hadsaid there was one fatality in the state due to AEFI.

The ASHA worker complained of severe headache and feveron January 22, three days after she took a shot of thecoronavirus vaccine.

''We first took her to a private hospital and latershifted to the GGH as her condition worsened. She was a veryfit person and rendered tireless service during COVID-19time,'' the deceaseds brother had said after her death.

