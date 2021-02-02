Canada signs first deal for manufacture of foreign COVID-19 vaccine

Canada, under pressure over the slow pace of inoculations against COVID-19, has signed its first deal to allow a foreign vaccine to be manufactured domestically, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau told reporters that the Novavax Inc vaccine - still awaiting approval from Canadian regulators - would be produced in a new government facility in Montreal that is due to be finished later this year.

