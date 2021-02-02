Left Menu

Portugal's infection surge slows, hospitals still strained

Daily infections and deaths from COVID-19 in Portugal retreated further from last week's records on Tuesday and fewer patients were in intensive care, easing pressure on overstretched hospitals. New infections totalled 5,540 after 5,805 the previous day, in a sharp slowdown from 16,432 last Thursday. The number of COVID patients on hospitals wards and in intensive care units dropped, the latter by 13 to 852.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:08 IST
Portugal's infection surge slows, hospitals still strained
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Daily infections and deaths from COVID-19 in Portugal retreated further from last week's records on Tuesday and fewer patients were in intensive care, easing pressure on overstretched hospitals. Deaths rose by 260 to 13,017, below Monday's increase of 275 and down from an all-time high of 303 reported on Thursday and Sunday, data from the health authority DGS showed.

Portugal reported close to half of all its COVID-19 deaths last month, highlighting an acceleration in cases that has prompted several European nations to offer help. New infections totalled 5,540 after 5,805 the previous day, in a sharp slowdown from 16,432 last Thursday.

The number of COVID patients on hospitals wards and in intensive care units dropped, the latter by 13 to 852. Portugal's hospitals have been on the verge of collapse, with ambulances sometimes queuing for hours because of a lack of beds.

As Germany prepared to send military medical personnel and equipment on Wednesday, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said Brussels "stands ready to help should Portugal request EU assistance". The government imposed a new lockdown in mid-January as the pandemic worsened and has been expecting some respite this week.

Officials have blamed the huge increase in infection and death rates on the more contagious variant first detected in Britain, while acknowledging that a relaxation of restrictions over the Christmas holidays also played a role.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian court sentences Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and half years in jail

A Russian court sentenced Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday after ruling he had violated the terms of his parole, but said that his prison term would be shortened for time he had served earlier under...

Two arrested for running online prostitution racket

The crime branch of Mumbai policeon Tuesday claimed to have busted an online sex racket byarresting two persons and rescuing three women from a hotel insuburban Powai.Unit 4 of the crime branch raided a hotel at Sakiviharon Monday and rescu...

Pfizer expects $15 billion in 2021 sales from its COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it expects to generate 15 billion, or about a quarter of its total revenue this year, from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine co-developed with German partner BioNTech SE. Sales from the vaccine - on track to be the dr...

WRAPUP 6-GameStop shares halve, spelling possible end to manic Reddit rally

GameStop Corp shares halved in value on Tuesday and silver prices retreated as the Reddit-driven trading frenzy that has shocked global financial markets appeared to fizzle, at least for now.The videogame chains shares, which have seesawed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021