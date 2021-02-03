Left Menu

Tunisia expects COVID-19 vaccines from GAVI alliance mid-February -minister

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 00:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tunisia expects to receive four million free doses of COVID-19 vaccine through the Geneva-based GAVI vaccine alliance from mid-February, Health Minister Fouzi Mehdi said on Tuesday.

The doses will be enough to immunise 2 million of Tunisia's 11.5 million population.

Tunisia become the third country in Africa to approve use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Saturday.

