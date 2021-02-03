Left Menu

Britain says confident that Oxford vaccine works for all ages -Hancock

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:26 IST
Britain says confident that Oxford vaccine works for all ages -Hancock
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's health secretary said that new research meant that there was a high degree of confidence that the Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine works for all ages, after some countries said they would not give it to older age groups. "We have a high degree of confidence that this vaccine works for all ages," Matt Hancock told the BBC on Wednesday.

Britain is working on tightening controls at its borders to stop new variants of COVID-19 entering the country, he said, with details of a plan to make some arrivals quarantine in hotels due to be set out shortly, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares flip to gains on demand from mainland investors

Hong Kong shares reversed earlier losses to close higher on Wednesday, helped by tech and energy firms following continuous demand from mainland investors seeking lower-valued stocks. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 58.76 ...

Rugby-Former France captain Bastiat dies aged 71 - French federation

Former France captain Jean-Pierre Bastiat, who claimed a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1977, has died at the age of 71, the French rugby federation FFR said on Wednesday.With Jean-Pierre Skrela and Jean-Pierre Rives, Bastiat formed one of Fran...

South African Airways could exit administration this month, govt says

South African Airways may exit administration at the end of the month and a decision on an equity partner for it could be made by the end of March, South Africas Department of Public Enterprises DPE said on Wednesday.The DPE, the ministry r...

Fitch rates IRFC's proposed USD notes as BBB-minus

Fitch on Wednesday assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltds IRFCs proposed US dollar Regulation S144A senior unsecured notes a rating of BBB-minus. The proposed notes are to be issued under the global medium-term note GMTN programme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021