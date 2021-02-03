Britain says confident that Oxford vaccine works for all ages -Hancock

Britain says confident that Oxford vaccine works for all ages -HancockReuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:26 IST
Britain's health secretary said that new research meant that there was a high degree of confidence that the Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccine works for all ages, after some countries said they would not give it to older age groups. "We have a high degree of confidence that this vaccine works for all ages," Matt Hancock told the BBC on Wednesday.
Britain is working on tightening controls at its borders to stop new variants of COVID-19 entering the country, he said, with details of a plan to make some arrivals quarantine in hotels due to be set out shortly, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Matt
- Hancock
- AstraZeneca
ALSO READ
Pfizer vaccine appears effective against coronavirus variant found in Britain -study
Britain reports record 1,610 daily COVID deaths
Britain's Burberry says COVID-19 closures drag Q3 sales down 9%
Britain helps Kenya prepare for roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine
Britain reports record 1,610 daily COVID-19 deaths