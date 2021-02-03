Left Menu

Malaysia reports 4,284 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:54 IST
Malaysia reports 4,284 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Malaysia on Wednesday reported 4,284 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of recorded infections to 226,912.

The health ministry also reported 18 new deaths, bringing total fatalities from the pandemic to 809.

Also Read: Malaysia initiates WTO dispute over EU palm oil measures

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has lost his credibility, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, who arrived here on Wednesday for a two-day visit to Kerala ahead of the state Assembly elections, slammed the ruling party of the Communist Party of India Marxist and said ...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi charged, can be held until Feb 15

Police in Myanmar have charged deposed national leader Aung San Suu Kyi with having several illegally imported walkie-talkies in her home, legally allowing her to be held until Feb. 15, members of her party said Wednesday.Suu Kyi was detain...

Waiting for SC permission to start fresh NRC updation:Himanta

The Assam government is waiting forthe permission of the Supreme Court to initiate a fresh driveto update National Register of Citizens NRC, Health,Education and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said onWednesday.The state NRC Coordinato...

V-Guard's Q3 revenue jumps 32 pc to Rs 835 crore

Consumer electrical and electronics company V-Guard Industries said on Wednesday its consolidated net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totalled Rs 835 crore, up by 32 per cent from Rs 632 crore in the corresponding period of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021