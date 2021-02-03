Malaysia reports 4,284 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths

Malaysia reports 4,284 new coronavirus cases, 18 deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:54 IST
Malaysia on Wednesday reported 4,284 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of recorded infections to 226,912.
The health ministry also reported 18 new deaths, bringing total fatalities from the pandemic to 809.
