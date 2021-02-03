Left Menu

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday.

4:34 p.m.

The country's exports recorded a positive growth in January and the outbound shipments are fast moving towards pre-COVID-19 levels, a top government official said on Wednesday.

Congress workers in Kerala booked for holding march in violation of COVID-19 norms.

4:30 p.m.

Former England skippers Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday questioned Australia's decision to postpone their tour of South Africa and expressed doubts if they would have done the same with a powerful cricket nation like India.

4:21 p.m.

Odisha government Wednesday announced the waiver of hostel fees of students of state-run ITIs for nine months between April to December 2020 during the pandemic period, an official said.

3:46 p.m.

Even just the first of the two-dose Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine can cut coronavirus transmissions by around 67 per cent and therefore have a ''substantial effect'' on controlling the spread of the deadly virus, according to a new Oxford University study on Wednesday.

3:15 p.m.

The severity of the coronavirus has decreased and the demand for general compartments in passenger trains increased, said general manager of Southern Railway John Thomas on Wednesday.

3:13 p.m.

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,829 on Wednesday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

3:09 p.m.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,376 on Wednesday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

3:05 p.m.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,18,793 on Wednesday as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,075, a health official said.

Five more students of a government school here tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, taking the tally to 19, officials said.

2:27 p.m.

A health worker has died 36 hours after being administered COVID vaccine in Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday.

1:51 p.m.

The West Bengal health department on Wednesday rolled out Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, at three vaccination centres in the city -- each set to inoculate 20 frontline COVID-19 warriors during the day -- an official said.

1:43 p.m.

Odisha's active COVID-19 caseload dips to below 1,000 after eight months.

1:36 p.m.

Scientists identify potential antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

1:31 p.m.

All stadiums, swimming pools and sporting complexes outside of containment zones are set to reopen in West Bengal, with the state government having given its green signal on Wednesday.

India has become the fastest country in the world to reach the 4 million COVID-19 vaccination mark, achieving this feat in 18 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

1:16 p.m.

Over 80 people arrested in China for smuggling fake COVID-19 vaccines.

1:08 p.m.

Scientists decode how the novel coronavirus infection differs from that of the SARS virus.

1:05 p.m.

Morena has not reported any new COVID-19 case in the last three days and has become the first district in Madhya Pradesh to have no active coronavirus case, health officials claimed on Wednesday.

11:55 a.m.

11:44 a.m.

Bolstered by improved domestic demand, India's services sector expanded for the fourth consecutive month in January as business activities quickened and rising business optimism is set to sustain the growth momentum, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

11:35 a.m.

Five extra hours have been added to the duration of discussion in Rajya Sabha on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament to allow debate on the farmers' protest against three agri reform legislations.

11:09 a.m.

Cricket Australia's interim chief executive officer Nick Hockley says they explored every possible option, including offering to host South Africa for a Test series, after postponing a tour of that country due to a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

10:27 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,77,284 with 11,039 new infections, while death toll increased to 1,54,596 with 110 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

10:16 a.m.

Jharkhand reports 59 new COVID-19 cases and two fresh fatalities.

10:14 a.m.

Cricket Australia on Wednesday said it will grant No Objection Certificates to its Indian Premier League-bound players on a ''case-by-case'' basis, a day after it had postponed the national team's tour of South Africa due to fresh COVID-19 outbreak in that country.

9:22 a.m.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,376 on Wednesday as three more people tested positive for the infection.

8:59 a.m.

Thane's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 2,54,320 with the addition of 216 new cases of infection in the Maharashtra district,an official said on Wednesday.

