U.S. COVID Task Force says new cases on decline but variants pose threat

U.S. COVID Task Force says new cases on decline but variants pose threatReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:31 IST
New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations appear to be on a downward trajectory in the United States as the Biden administration remains confident that it can hit its target of 100 million vaccines in 100 days, the White House Coronavirus Task Force said on Wednesday.
However, Rachel Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that new COVID-19 variants popping up across the country could threaten that positive momentum.
Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious-disease expert, said Americans should continue to follow social distancing guidelines and added that there's no harm if people want to "double mask" for added protection.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
White House confirms Trump lifting EU, Brazil travel restrictions Jan. 26
White House going to the dogs as Biden pets Major and Champ move in
An emotional Biden bids farewell to Delaware on his way to White House
Bells and candlelight to honor 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of Trump's White House departure
EXCLUSIVE-Biden administration eyes creating White House antitrust czar -sources