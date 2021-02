BRIEF-Ireland authoirses AstraZeneca for over 70s, advises against use

Ireland's National Immunisation Advisory Committee on AstraZeneca PLC:

* IRELAND'S NATIONAL IMMUNISATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE AUTHORISES ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINES FOR ADULTS AGED 70 YEARS AND OLDER

* IRELAND'S NATIONAL IMMUNISATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS THAT MRNA VACCINES BE USED FOR THE OVER 70'S WHERE PRACTICABLE AND TIMELY Source text: https://www.gov.ie/en/press-release/da62c-statement-on-the-approval-of-the-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-in-the-irish-vaccination-programme/ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

