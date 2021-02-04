Mexico says five of dead in U.S. poultry plant incident were Mexicans
Five of the six people who died in an accident at a Georgia state poultry plant late last month were Mexicans, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Five people died at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville, about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Atlanta, following a suspected liquid nitrogen leak.Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-02-2021 07:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 07:59 IST
Five of the six people who died in an accident at a Georgia state poultry plant late last month were Mexicans, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Five people died at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville, about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Atlanta, following a suspected liquid nitrogen leak. A sixth person died after being taken to hospital.
The Mexican foreign ministry said in a statement that local authorities had now identified all six of the deceased, "five of whom are of Mexican nationality". Mexico's government has been paying close attention to the conditions under which Mexican laborers work at meat-processing plants in the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexican
- Mexicans
- Mexico
- Georgia
- United States
- Gainesville
- Atlanta
ALSO READ
Mexico posts nearly 19,000 new coronavirus cases -health ministry
Mexico reports more than 1,500 COVID-19 deaths, highest daily total
Oxygen thefts mount as Mexico reports record COVID-19 deaths
Mexico's Lopez Obrador says Trump helped Mexico
Mexico's president repeats claims U.S. govt had no proof in case against ex-minister