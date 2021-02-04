Left Menu

Malaysia reports 4,571 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia reported 4,571 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the total number of recorded infections to 231,483.

The health ministry also reported an additional 17 deaths, bringing total fatalities from the virus to 826.

