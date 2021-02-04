Left Menu

New York City’s Indian-origin health commissioner Chokshi tests positive for COVID-19

Dr Dave A Chokshi, New York Citys Indian-origin health commissioner, has tested positive for the COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to media reports.Chokshi, a 39-year-old physician with expertise in public health, was appointed to the post by Mayor Bill de Blasio in August last year for playing a crucial role in addressing the unprecedented coronavirus challenges faced by the city.In New York City and across the country, COVID continues to circulate in our communities, and all of us are potentially exposed to the virus.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:59 IST
New York City’s Indian-origin health commissioner Chokshi tests positive for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dr Dave A Chokshi, New York City's Indian-origin health commissioner, has tested positive for the COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild" symptoms, according to media reports.

Chokshi, a 39-year-old physician with expertise in public health, was appointed to the post by Mayor Bill de Blasio in August last year for playing a crucial role in addressing the unprecedented coronavirus challenges faced by the city.

''In New York City and across the country, COVID continues to circulate in our communities, and all of us are potentially exposed to the virus. A testament to this fact is that I recently got tested and received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19," Chokshi was quoted as saying by New York Post on Wednesday.

''I now have mild symptoms, but they are manageable. I have been in touch with New York City's Test and Trace Corps to ensure that anyone who was potentially exposed is offered services and care," he said in a statement.

Chokshi was named Commissioner of the City's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in August last year after serving health commissioner Dr Oxiris Barbot resigned from her post.

Blasio had said Chokshi has spent his career fighting for those too often left behind.

The Mayor had said Chokshi has an extraordinary history and as a child of immigrants, grew up with tremendous potential, and worked hard every step of the way to realise that potential.

Chokshi recalled that opportunity propelled his grandfathers to move from small villages in Gujarat to Mumbai two generations ago.

His father was the first in his family to immigrate to the United States, settling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,where he was born and raised.

A Rhodes scholar, Chokshi has served as a White House Fellow in the Obama administration and was the principal health advisor to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

In 2016, then president Barack Obama appointed him to the Advisory Group on Prevention, Health Promotion, and Integrative and Public Health.

As a Rhodes scholar, Chokshi earned an MSc in global public health from the University of Oxford.

He was trained at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School and Brigham & Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School. During his training, Chokshi did clinical work in Guatemala, Peru, Botswana, Ghana and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Enhanced budgetary allocation for highways to speed up projects: Highways Secretary

Enhanced budgetary allocation for the highways sector will help in faster implementation of projects, a top highways ministry official said on Thursday.The Union Budget 2021-22 has provided an enhanced outlay of Rs 1.18 lakh crore for the h...

Hungary PM flags easing of lockdown after Easter, economy rebounding in Q2

Hungarys vaccination drive will accelerate and could potentially enable the country to ease coronavirus restrictions in April after Easter, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday. Nationalist Orban, who will face parliamentary electio...

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole resigns

Maharashtra Legislative AssemblySpeaker Nana Patole, tipped to be the next chief of the stateunit of the Congress, resigned from his post on Thursday.Legislature sources said Patole handed over hisresignation to deputy speaker Narhari Zhirw...

Rupee settles flat at 72.96 against US dollar; RBI policy in focus

The Indian rupee ended unchanged at 72.96 against the US dollar on Thursday in range-bound trade ahead of RBIs monetary policy decision. The Monetary Policy Committee MPC is likely to maintain status quo on rates on Friday but is widely exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021