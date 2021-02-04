Qatar re-imposes COVID-19 restrictions on many activities

Qatar on Thursday re-imposed a raft of restrictions on education, leisure and business activities, including closing indoor swimming pools and theme parks and restricting restaurant capacities. Other Gulf states have tightened restrictions in recent days to curb the spread of the coronavirus as infections have risen.

Qatar on Thursday reported 407 new cases of infection with the virus. Daily case numbers have been steadily rising since a one-day December low of 117. "These increases appear to be early signs of a potential second wave in Qatar," the ministry said in a statement, referring to both rising infection numbers and increased numbers of hospital admissions.

Qatari markets should now operate at 50% capacity, weddings not held at home are banned - with guests for weddings at home limited to relatives only - and nurseries should operate at 30% capacity, the health ministry said on Twitter. Outdoor gatherings in venues such as parks should be limited to 15 people, while indoor gatherings should be no more than five people.

Boat rentals have been banned and the capacity of personal boats has been limited to 15 people. Kuwait said on Wednesday it will suspend entry for non-citizens for two weeks from Feb. 7 after a rise in coronavirus cases.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia this week suspended entry to the kingdom from 20 countries, with the exception of Saudi citizens, diplomats, and medical practitioners and their families. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)