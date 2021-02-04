UK reports 915 new COVID deaths, 20,634 cases

Britain reported 915 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday, down from 1,322 a day earlier, with a further 20,634 cases of the disease.

Official data showed 10.49 million people had been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from 10.02 million people announced on Wednesday.

